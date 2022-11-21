Will Gozum voted NCAA Player of the Week for the third time

FOR the third time in NCAA Season 98, College of St. Benilde's Will Gozum has been chosen by the Collegiate Press Corps as the league’s Player of the Week.

The 23-year-old Gozum powered the Blazers to two very important wins this week, including one that put the Blazers in the Final Four for the first time in 20 years.

Gozum registered 25 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists in their 83-78 win against San Sebastian College-Recoletos. He then poured in 18 markers, 11 boards, and four dimes in their 100-88 victory against another Final Four-bound team in Lyceum of the Philippines University as the Taft crew solidified its hold of the second spot.

Benilde went spotless in three games this week after also defeating Arellano University, with the 6-foot-4 big man averaging a double-double with 17.33 points, 10.33 rebounds, 3.67 assists per game, while shooting an efficient 56.16 percent from the field.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

While there is early talk about the MVP award, Gozum said he is more focused on getting his team a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals.

“For now, I don’t want that MVP thing to get into my head because that just gives more pressure. What I really want is that [twice-to-beat] advantage because it’s one of the biggest steps in reaching the finals,” he said.

Watch Now

Up next for Benilde is fellow Final Four team San Beda, who is currently on a three-game winning streak and who is equally eager to book that playoffs incentive.

But Gozum said they won't rest on their laurels against the Red Lions this Tuesday.

“Expect us to double our efforts because last round, they [Red Lions] almost got us so we know they won’t give the win so easily this time,” he explained.

Gozum was chosen over teammate Miggy Corteza, San Sebastian’s Itchie Altamirano, Arellano's Shane Menina, and San Beda’s James Kwekuteye for the weekly award presented by the Philippine Sports Commission and San Miguel Corporation and backed by minor sponsors Tinapayan Festival, MNL Kingpin, and Jockey.