Blazers down also-ran Chiefs to boost bid for top-two spot

COLLEGE of ST. Benilde closed in on a top two finish in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament with an 83-73 triumph over Arellano on Sunday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Blazers used a 13-0 spurt to turn a close 70-69 lead to an 83-69 advantage with exactly two minutes left.

The victory, which pushed the Blazers to 13-5, set it up for its massive showdown against San Beda on Tuesday.

A win for the Blazers over the Lions would secure them a twice-to-beat advantage, while a loss would mean a second place-playoff between the two teams on Nov. 29.

Robi Nayve led the balanced St. Benilde attack with 17 points on 3-of-6 shooting from distance, to go with two steals, as Corteza had six of his 15 points in the fourth quarter, alongside five boards.

Mark Sangco had a double-double of 11 points and 13 rebounds off the bench and Jimboy Pasturan got 10 points and two boards to make up for a subpar showing from Will Gozum, who shot 4-of-11 from the field as he wound up with just nine points and 10 rebounds.

Arellano fell to 7-10 despite the efforts of Cade Flores, who collected 17 points, seven rebounds, three steals, two assists, and two blocks, and Axel Doromal, who had 14 points, four assists, and three boards.

He led the Chiefs' 10-0 rally to recover from a 70-59 deficit in the last 8:03 to pull within one, 70-69, with 4:49 to play before the Blazers' hot streak late.

The scores:

St. Benilde 83 - Nayve 17, Corteza 15, Sangco 11, Pasturan 10, Gozum 9, Oczon 6, Cullar 5, Lepalam 4, Carlos 3, Lim 3, Marcos 0, Mara 0, Davis 0.

Arellano 73 - Flores 17, Doromal 14, Mantua 11, Tolentino 10, Talampas 10, Mallari 8, Ongotan 3, Oliva 0, Abastillas 0, Oftana 0, Sunga 0.

Quarterscores: 24-24; 45-46; 64-59; 83-73.