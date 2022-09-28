Will Gozum stars as Blazers bounce back with rout of Chiefs

ST. Benilde bounced back big with an 84-72 triumph over Arellano on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Will Gozum had 15 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists as the Blazers rebounded from their loss to Letran last week to climb to 4-1.

See Enoch Valdez leads Lyceum to come from behind win over Perpetual

Mark Sangco contributed 11 points, eight boards, and three assists, as JC Cullar had 10 points, seven assists, and two rebounds.

CSB was quick to assert its will, uncorking 32 points in the second quarter to establish a 52-35 halftime lead and went on cruise control in the second half.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

Will Gozum and the Blazers improve to 4-1.

It was a solid showing from the Blazers, which shot 46-percent from the field and dished out 24 assists.

Arellano dropped to 3-3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Axel Doromal topscored for the Chiefs with 23 points.

The scores:

St. Benilde 84 - Gozum 15, Sangco 11, Cullar 10, Lim 7, Corteza 6, Sumabat 6, Flores 6, Cajucom 6, Carlos 5, Nayve 5, Marcos 5, Pasturan 2, Lepalam 0, Davis 0, Mara 0.

Arellano 72 - Doromal 23, Flores 15, Mallari 11, Menina 7, Oliva 5, Talampas 4, Tolentino 4, Abastillas 2, Oftana 1, Punzalan 0, Sunga 0.

Quarterscores: 20-20; 52-35; 67-49; 84-72.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.