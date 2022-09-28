Enoch Valdez leads Lyceum to come from behind win over Perpetual

LYCEUM made it four straight wins with a 82-77 come-from-behind victory over Perpetual Help in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Enoch Valdez dropped 11 of his 13 points, three rebounds, and two steals in the Pirates' 26-point fourth quarter as they completed their impressive comeback from a 66-56 hole.

See Fran Yu makes big plays late as Letran beats Mapua in grudge match

The hard-nosed bruiser's layup gave Lyceum a 76-70 lead with 1:47 to play, but the Pirates still had to shake off a late rally from Perpetual before Renzo Navarro iced the game with four freebies in the last 13.2 seconds.

Mac Guadana had 12 points built from a pair of threes, Shawn Umali got 10 points and eight boards, and Navarro had nine points, four assists, and three rebounds.

The Pirates kept the lead at 4-1, while sending the Altas down to a 2-3 card.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Jielo Razon paced Perpetual with 18 points on three three-pointers, while making 10 rebounds and four assists.

Kim Aurin added 16 points but committed seven of the team's 22 turnovers, as JC Abis tallied 11 points, 15 boards, and five assists in the loss.

Watch Now

The scores:

Lyceum 82 - Valdez 13, Guadana 12, Umali 10, Penafiel 9, Navarro 9, Cunanan 9, Barba 7, Montano 5, Bravo 4, Larupay 2, Vinoya 2, Villegas 0.

Perpetual 77 - Razon 18, Aurin 16, Abis 11, Omega 8, Nitura 8, Martel 6, Egan 5, Flores 2, Boral 2, Barcuma 1, Cuevas 0, Roque 0, Orgo 0, Nunez 0.

Quarterscores: 13-20; 35-44; 63-56; 82-77.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.