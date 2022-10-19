Will Gozum leads way as Blazers bounce back with win over Cardinals

WILL Gozum made sure that St. Benilde bounced back big as the Blazers turned back the Mapua Cardinals, 85-72, on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Motivated to redeem themselves after a shock loss to Emilio Aguinaldo College last Sunday, the Blazers turned to the MVP frontrunner who unloaded 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and one block.

Gozum's efforts were key in St. Benilde's big finish, uncorking 24 points in the payoff period while also holding Mapua to just eight in the final period.

Miggy Corteza chipped in 22 points and eight boards as the Blazers had 24 assists in the victory.

JC Cullar shot 2-of-8 from deep and finishedwith eight points, six assists, and three rebounds as St. Benilde improved to 8-2.

Mapua, meanwhile, saw its two-game win run snapped to fall to 2-9.

Warren Bonifacio paced the Cardinals with 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and two steals, as Jeric Pido got 13 points and six boards in the defeat.

The scores:

St. Benilde 85 - Gozum 25, Corteza 22, Cullar 8, Oczon 6, Nayve 6, Sangco 5, Carlos 5, Pasturan 2, Marcos 2, Lepalam 2, Flores 2, Davis 0.

Mapua 72 - Bonifacio 21, Pido 13, Agustin 12, Hernandez 10, Nocum 6, Cuenco 5, Soriano 3, Salenga 2, Mercado 0, Lacap 0, Garcia 0, Parinas 0.

Quarterscores: 24-16; 40-42; 61-64; 85-72.

