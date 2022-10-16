Last-place EAC Generals pull off stunner over leader St. Benilde

EMILIO Aguinaldo College ushered in the second round with a stunning 80-75 win over league leader St. Benilde on Sunday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Nat Cosejo, rejuvenated from his All-Star MVP honors a day earlier, drained a huge floater with 46.7 seconds left that gave the Generals a 78-75 lead.

Migs Oczon tried to tie the game with a three, but his shot went way short, leading to JP Maguliano's two charities in the last 8.1 that iced the win that ended the nine-game losing skid for the season hosts.

Cosejo paced EAC with a season-best 24 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and one block. Ralph Bajon chipped in 16 points, three boards, and two steals, Adrian Balowa had 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists, and Allen Liwag got 10 points and three boards.

Maguliano also grabbed 10 rebounds to go with his six points for the Generals, who are trying to move on after handing out season-long suspensions to lead guards Ralph Robin and Kriss Gurtiza.

It was a painful defeat for the Blazers which saw their four-game win run snapped, dropping to 7-2 (win-loss) overall.

Will Gozum powered CSB with 19 points and nine boards, while Robi Nayve shot 2-of-7 from deep for his 13 points and seven rebounds.

The scores:

EAC 80 - Cosejo 24, Bajon 16, Balowa 10, Liwag 10, Maguliano 6, Cosa 5, Dominguez 5, Ad. Doria 4, Quinal 0, Luciano 0, An. Doria 0, Tolentino 0.

CSB 75 - Gozum 19, Nayve 13, Pasturan 11, Corteza 8, Oczon 6, Sangco 6, Lim 6, Cullar 2, Carlos 2, Marcos 2, Flores 0, Mara 0, Lepalam 0, Davis 0.

Quarters: 19-18, 39-40, 57-59, 80-75.

