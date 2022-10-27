Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 27
    NCAA-MENS

    Gozum eager to lead Blazers to the top: 'Sawa na kaming maging dark horse'

    by randolph b. leongson
    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    The Blazers are on top of the leaderboard, but Will Gozum knows it doesn't mean anything at this time.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    WILL Gozum is confident College of St. Benilde can hold on this time and challenge for the NCAA title.

    "Sinasabi ko lagi na ayaw na namin maging dark horse for this season," he said.

    "Sawa na kaming maging dark horse. Parang every year na lang, lagi kaming dark horse, so gusto lang namin ma-prove sa lahat lalo na gusto naming makapakita sa CSB community na this year, mas gusto namin."

    See Gozum lights up for career-high 34 as St. Benilde turns back JRU

    Gozum continued his fine play in the Season 98 basketball tournament, coming up with 34 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to lead the Blazers past the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 92-79, for their ninth win in 11 games.

    He isn't celebrating the career night too much, noting he committed seven turnovers.

    "I'm happy na career-high pero hopefully magtuloy-tuloy pa rin kami. Feel ko sa next games ibang teammates ko naman yung magwo-work para dyan."

    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    "Yung mga coaches, hindi happy. Ako rin hindi happy kasi may seven turnovers," said the 6-foot-6 slotman. "Ang daming pwedeng mangyari dyan and mas iwo-work ko yung turnovers ko, papanoorin ko yung mga videos and talagang pag-aaralan ko siya."

    Watch Now

    Although the Blazers are on top of the leaderboard, Gozum knows it doesn't mean anything at this time.

    "One game at a time lang kami. Gusto naming matalo lahat," he said. "Gusto namin na yung mentality namin is talagang championship, Final Four and if makuha namin, good. Pero ang gusto talaga namin ay maging champion this year para din sa mga seniors na ga-graduate."

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    The Blazers are on top of the leaderboard, but Will Gozum knows it doesn't mean anything at this time.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again