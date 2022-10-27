Gozum eager to lead Blazers to the top: 'Sawa na kaming maging dark horse'

WILL Gozum is confident College of St. Benilde can hold on this time and challenge for the NCAA title.

"Sinasabi ko lagi na ayaw na namin maging dark horse for this season," he said.

"Sawa na kaming maging dark horse. Parang every year na lang, lagi kaming dark horse, so gusto lang namin ma-prove sa lahat lalo na gusto naming makapakita sa CSB community na this year, mas gusto namin."

Gozum continued his fine play in the Season 98 basketball tournament, coming up with 34 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to lead the Blazers past the Jose Rizal University Heavy Bombers, 92-79, for their ninth win in 11 games.

He isn't celebrating the career night too much, noting he committed seven turnovers.

"I'm happy na career-high pero hopefully magtuloy-tuloy pa rin kami. Feel ko sa next games ibang teammates ko naman yung magwo-work para dyan."

"Yung mga coaches, hindi happy. Ako rin hindi happy kasi may seven turnovers," said the 6-foot-6 slotman. "Ang daming pwedeng mangyari dyan and mas iwo-work ko yung turnovers ko, papanoorin ko yung mga videos and talagang pag-aaralan ko siya."

Although the Blazers are on top of the leaderboard, Gozum knows it doesn't mean anything at this time.

"One game at a time lang kami. Gusto naming matalo lahat," he said. "Gusto namin na yung mentality namin is talagang championship, Final Four and if makuha namin, good. Pero ang gusto talaga namin ay maging champion this year para din sa mga seniors na ga-graduate."

