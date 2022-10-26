Gozum lights up for career-high 34 as St. Benilde turns back JRU

WILL Gozum exploded for a career-high 34 points to steer league-leader St. Benilde to a 92-79 victory over Jose Rizal University on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The MVP frontrunner was just a man among boys, going 13-of-17 from the field including two three-pointers, to go with his eight rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to help the Blazers earn back-to-back wins.

CSB created a bit of a breathing room in the third frame and led by as many as 14 points, but Agem Miranda kept JRU within seven points, 86-79, in the final 1:53.

Jimboy Pasturan and Miggy Corteza, though, doused that rally in scoring crucial buckets down the stretch, with the Blazers defense holding strong late.

Corteza added 13 points and five boards and Pasturan got 10 points, two boards, and two dimes in an all-out assault from CSB.

Migs Oczon also shot two treys for his 12 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists.

It's a tough return for JRU which saw its five-game win streak snapped after last playing in Oct. 7.

Ry dela Rosa paced the Heavy Bombers with 26 points on 6-of-10 shooting from deep, to go with six boards in the defeat to fall to a 5-3 record.

The Scores:

CSB 92 -- Gozum 34, Corteza 13, Oczon 12, Pasturan 10, Sumabat 9, Sangco 4, Carlos 4, Cullar 2, Nayve 2, Mara 2, Flores 0, Dimayuga 0.

JRU 79 -- Dela Rosa 26, Amores 19, Guiab 12, Medina 7, Miranda 6, Sy 4, Gonzales 3, Dionisio 2, Joson 0, De Jesus 0, Tan 0, Famaranco 0.

Quarters: 20-19, 45-43, 67-58, 92-79.

