Will Gozum, Cade Flores lead stats leaders after NCAA elims

MVP frontrunner Will Gozum stamped his class and emerged as the top scorer at the end of eliminations of the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

Leading College of St. Benilde to its first Final Four appearance in two decades, the 6-foot-6 forward led the league in scoring with his 17.17 points per game as he moves closer in claiming the top individual plum.

Arellano court general Axel Doromal is in second with 16.0 points, followed by San Beda's James Kwekuteye (15.61 points), Perpetual Help senior Kim Aurin (13.75), and Blazers forward Miggy Corteza (13.39).

Rounding out the top 10 are Emilio Aguinaldo College's Nat Cosejo (13.25), Arellano's Cade Flores (12.47), CSB's Migs Oczon (11.94), San Beda's JB Bahio (11.5), and San Sebastian's Romel Calahat (11.5).

Cosejo had the best field goal percentage after making 55.15-percent of his shots, while San Sebastian gunner Rhinwil Yambing finished with the best mark from deep as he made 45.83-percent of his three-pointers. Blazers guard Robi Nayve had the best free throw shooting mark with his 87.5-percent clip

Flores, the Arellano transferee who's poised to become this season's Rookie of the Year, led the league in rebounds with his 10.07 boards as he helped the Chiefs compete in this campaign.

Chasing him are Bahio with 10.0 rebounds, Calahat (9.69), Perpetual's Mark Omega (9.65), and Gozum (9.61).

Flores also played the most minutes this season with an average of 33:02.

Omega did have the most offensive boards with 4.35 rebounds per contest, ahead of Jose Rizal University's Joshua Guiab (3.94), Perpetual's JC Abis (3.88), Flores, (3.53), and Mapua's Warren Bonifacio (3.28).

Lyceum playmaker Renzo Navarro led the league in assists with 5.41 per game.

St. Benilde captain JC Cullar is at second with 4.67 assists, followed by Letran's Fran Yu (4.56), Arellano's Darrell Shane Menina (4.5), amd JRU's JL delos Santos (3.87).

Yu showcased his defensive skills as he topped the league in steals with 2.17 per contest, followed by Flores (1.67), fellow Knight Brent Paraiso (1.5), and Lyceum's Enoch Valdez (1.44) and Mac Guadana (1.39).

Burly Lyceum center Shawn Umali had the most rejections this season with 1.94 blocks per game, with Letran's Louie Sangalang not far behind with his 1.44 rejections. Also in the running were Gozum (1.11), Flores (1.07), and Omega, Mapua's Arvin Gamboa, and San Sebastian's Kenneth Villapando (1.0).

San Sebastian senior Ichie Altamirano unfortunately threw the ball the most with 3.33 turnovers per contest, followed by Navarro (3.24), Doromal (3.17), Aurin (3.13), and Sangalang (2.94).