Miggy Corteza injury a CSB concern ahead of Final Four

ST. Benilde is holding out hope that Miggy Corteza will be at full strength for the start of the NCAA Season 98 Final Four on Tuesday.

Blazers coach Charles Tiu bared his 6-foot-3 winger is still day-to-day as he recovers from a sprained right ankle incurred in their last game against San Beda.

"He's still recovering so rest muna siya. He also had a bad cramp after so that's a concern," he said.

[READ: Did Letran 'pick its opponent' in Final Four]

Corteza fought through the pain and still played in the second half of CSB's 82-73 win last Tuesday, putting up 15 points and four rebounds in the victory.

Tiu, though, bared that the Negros Occidental native was only able to finish the game thanks to pain killers.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Corteza is an integral part of the Blazers' attack, posting averages of 13.4 points on 53-percent shooting, to go with 4.7 boards in 21 minutes of action.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CSB, armed with a twice-to-beat advantage as the top seed, still needs all the help it can get as it takes on the tough 4-seed San Beda in the semifinals.