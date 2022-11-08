Kai Sotto hooks up with Gilas after arriving in Jordan

KAI Sotto reunited with the rest of Gilas Pilipinas after arriving in Jordan for the fifth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian qualifiers.

The 7-foot-3 Sotto travelled straight from Australia to the capital city of Amman in time to hook up with his teammates for their Thursday night game against the home team.

Sotto , who plays for Adelaide 36ers in NBL Australia, was able to join the team in photo when they arrived in Jordan early Tuesday evening (Manila time).

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The 20-year-old big man however, would only be having his first practice with the team also on Tuesday night.

Watch Now

No problem with that as far as coach Chot Reyes is concerned.

“The good thing is a lot of the players already know what we do, and that’s the value of team (practices),” he said prior to departing Manila on Monday night.

“The only real new guy is CJ (Perez). Other than that, everyone else already had a chance to be with the group, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Sotto suited up during the fourth window of the qualifiers held last August against Lebanon (Beirut) and Saudi Arabia (Mall of Asia).

B.League player Dwight Ramos arrived in Manila last week from Japan, but didn’t get to practice with the team until the morning of its departure.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But again like Sotto, Ramos has already been a fixture with the national team.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“You know, the good news is Dwight (Ramos) knows the system. Kai knows the system. It won’t take a lot of time to get them locked in,” said Reyes.

After the Tuesday practice, Gilas will have another one on Wednesday night, and then in the morning of its game against the host on Thursday.