Why was Amores eligible for NCAA 98 despite UP complaint? Calvo explains

JOSE Rizal University deemed John Amores eligible to play for the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament, with no team objecting when the roster was submitted.

It's the quick explanation from the league on to why the 6-foot-2 forward was still cleared to play despite already having a formal complaint already lodged by University of the Philippines player Mark Gil Belmonte.

"We have to review the facts because we haven’t received a formal complaint, meaning kami sa NCAA," said NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran in an interview with Unang Hirit.

"We heard it in the news but it’s in another league. We decide within the parameters kung saan kami merong authority. Hindi naman kami pwede makialam doon sa kabila."

PHOTO: NCAA Philippines on Facebook

Amores already found himself in hot water before the season when he punched Belmonte during the PG Flex-UCBL Invitational Tournament.

The complaint was filed on Sept. 5, days before the start of the NCAA Season 98 on Sept. 12, but the issue was never raised before the league's eligibility committee.

This was supposed to be Amores' comeback season after missing the entirety of NCAA Season 97 for 'disciplinary actions' after missing a big chunk of the team's offline trainings, Spin.ph sources divulged.

He has been one of the main contributors for the Heavy Bombers, posting 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.2 assists in 22 minutes in 13 games.

JRU Mancom representative Paul Supan and Heavy Bombers coach Louie Gonzalez politely begged off from commenting on the issue while also refusing to answer on what measures the school and the team took in the aftermath of Amores' preseason incident.