Mapua Cardinals finally take first victory, keep EAC Generals winless

MAPUA finally put an end to its losing streak, taking down Emilio Aguinaldo College, 67-55, in a battle of cellar-dwellers on Saturday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Warren Bonifacio had 16 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, and one steal as the Cardinals ended the first round with a win.

Paolo Hernandez drained a pair of three-pointers and wound up with 12 points, seven boards, and three assists, Adrian Nocum got 11 points, eight boards, and three assists, and Joaqui Garcia had 10 for Mapua.

"Masayang-masaya at very proud doon sa nilaro ng mga players ngayon. Nakita naman natin na gustong-gusto nilang makuha 'tong first win namin," said coach Randy Alcantara.

With the Generals knocking on the Cardinals' doors, 41-38 midway through the third period, Garcia and Jasper Salenga found their range and staged a 10-4 spurt to end the quarter and erect a 51-42 lead.

That spread further increased to 14 points, 63-49, after back-to-back treys from Garcia and Hernandez as Mapua finally got the W after a 0-8 start.

"Malaking bagay at malaking panalo 'to. Sabi ko nga tuloy-tuloy lang makukuha rin natin at ito na, nakuha na namin. Sana hindi silang magsawa na makinig at sumunod 'yung mga players at hopefully magtuloy-tuloy na at makuha namin 'yung mga next assignments namin," said Alcantara.

Allen Liwag paced EAC wkith 22 points and seven rebounds as it dropped to a 0-7 card.

The scores:

Mapua 67 - Bonifacio 16, Hernandez 12, Nocum 11, Garcia 10, Pido 6, Cuenco 5, Salenga 4, Soriano 2, Parinas 1, Igliane 0, Mercado 0, Lacap 0.

EAC 55 - Liwag 22, Maguliano 11, Robin 10, Tolentino 5, Bajon 3, Luciano 1, Gurtiza 1, An. Doria 1, Cosa 1, Umpad 0, Balowa 0.

Quarterscores: 15-16; 35-27; 51-42; 67-55.

