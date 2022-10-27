Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Yuri Escueta the least surprised as Tony Ynot posts career-game

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Tony Ynot
    Tony Ynot and the Red Lions are running fourth in Season 98.
    PHOTO: NCAA

    SAN Beda coach Yuri Escueta wasn’t surprised Tony Ynot came up with a career game against Emilio Aguinaldo College, saying it was simply the result of the sophomore winger’s hard work.

    "Hindi naman ako surprised kasi the way he plays, that’s the way he practices everyday," said Escueta, calling Ynot a “special player.”

    See San Beda puts an end to EAC's playoff hopes with close win

    "Kahit pinupulikat na duma-dive pa eh, so wala ka talagang masasabi sa player na yan. He’s a special player kaya hindi ako surprised na nag-career-high siya."

    Ynot had 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the Red Lions' 72-64 victory over the cellar-dwelling Generals on Tuesday for a 7-5 record for fourth spot in the NCAA Season 98 basketball standings.

      Ynot shrugged off the compliment. "Di naman ako special," said the the Misamis Occidental native.

      For the 6-foot-1 guard, it's all a matter of doing what he can to help the Red Lions win.

      "Binibigay ko lang yung best ko para sa team. Sa training, palagi ko lang silang pinapasaya. Nilalabas ko lang yung kulit ko para may energy yung team," he said.

