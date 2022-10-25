San Beda puts an end to EAC's playoff hopes with close win

SAN Beda's roller-coaster season continued with a 72-64 victory over Emilio Aguinaldo College on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Tony Ynot keyed a telling 11-1 breakaway that turned a close 54-53 lead into a 65-54 San Beda advantage with 2:33 to play, capping a career night for the sophomore who put up 25 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

James Kwekuteye added 13 points and nine boards, including the final five points that put the Generals away late.

Yukien Andrada added nine points while JB Bahio had seven points, five rebounds, and three assists in the win - the seventh in 11 games for the Red Lions.

Art Cosa hit two treys in the final 1:15 that pulled his side within five, 69-64, but that was the closest that this season's hosts got as they bowed out of the Final Four race with their 12th loss against a solitary win.

JP Maguliano led the Generals with 11 points and nine rebounds, as Allen Liwag had 10 points, seven boards, two steals, and two blocks.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 72 - Ynot 25, Kwekuteye 13, Andrada 9, Bahio 7, Alfaro 5, Visser 4, Jopia 3, Cortez 2, Cometa 2, Cuntapay 2, Sanchez 0, Payosing 0.

EAC 64 - Maguliano 11, Liwag 10, Balowa 9, Cosa 9, Cosejo 7, Ad. Doria 5, Luciano 4, Angeles 4, Dominguez 3, Cabuhat 2, Tolentino 0, Umpad 0, Bacud 0.

Quarters: 21-17, 41-38, 54-51, 72-64.

