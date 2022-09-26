St. Benilde's Will Gozum voted NCAA Player of the Week

THE College of St. Benilde Blazers already knew they could count on Will Gozum for NCAA Season 98. Four games into their playoff-hopeful campaign, he hasn’t let them down.

The 6-foot-6 Gozum averaged 17.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 1.5 assists to tow the Blazers crew to a 2-0 start before they suffered their first loss of the season.

Gozum got the nod as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by the Philippine Sports Commission.

The 23-year-old slotman churned out 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks to will Benilde to an 81-64 victory over Perpetual. He then followed it up with a 23-point, 10-rebound outing against defending champion Letran and though the Blazers lost, 75-81, his effort was more than enough to get the vote from print and online scribes regularly covering the league.

Gozum was picked over the Letran backcourt duo of Fran Yu and Brent Paraiso, San Beda's James Kwekuteye, and Lyceum's Mac Guadaña for the award, also backed by MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

Despite his strong showings, the fourth-year bruiser understands that his work goes beyond the games themselves, as he also has a leadership role to play to help Benilde end their string of Final Four heartbreaks.

"I'm letting them know na I got their back. I'm trying to let them calm whenever nasa pressure moments kami," said Gozum, a member of last season’s Mythical Team and Best Defensive Team.

