CSB's Migs Oczon, Prince Carlos out several weeks due to injuries

ST. Benilde's Migs Oczon and Prince Carlos will be out for several weeks after suffering injuries in their highly-physical game against Adamson in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup on Saturday.

Coach Charles Tiu said that Oczon suffered a fractured nose which will require surgery and will see him miss at least a month.

"May tahi siya inside and outside of the nose, same sa forehead niya and he lost and chipped some teeth," he shared.

Oczon was going for a left corner three when Joshua Barcelona attempted for the block and inadvertently hip-checked his face in the final minute of the second quarter. Worse, the transferee from National University crashed face first to the floor, with Barcelona langind on him.

"I feel very bad for Miggy as he is such a good kid. He’s our hardest worker and has waited for such a long time to play," said Tiu.

Meanwhile, Carlos and Adamson's Ray Allen Torres' heads collided in the second quarter that left both of them bloodied.

"He got 11 stitches above his eye," Tiu said, with Carlos also expected to sit out the next few weeks.

Both players were taken to Makati Medical Center immediately after the Blazers' 80-75 loss to the Soaring Falcons.

St. Benilde will have a week-long break before facing Perpetual Help next Sunday.

