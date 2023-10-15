Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    St. Benilde defeats Arellano for fourth victory in NCAA 99

    CSB gains share of fifth spot with EAC, JRU
    by Mark Villeza
    2 hours ago
    COLLEGE of St. Benilde rallied to beat Arellano, 72-66, on Sunday in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at the FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

    The Blazers went on a 9-2 run, with Robi Nayve scoring on two layups, for a 63-61 lead.

    Another 9-2 run put the Blazers in control on the way to their fourth win in seven games.

    Arellano got to within two after a Troy Valencia three-pointer but missed a putback would have sent the game into overtime.

      Migs Oczon had 16 points, two rebounds, and one assist for the Blazers, while Ray Carlos had 15 points, five rebounds, and seven assists.

      Valencia led all scorers, finishing with 19 points.

      Jeadan Ongotan added 13 points for Arellano, which suffered its sixth loss in seven games.

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
