Oczon, Gozum stellar as St. Benilde beats Lyceum to boost top two bid

ST. Benilde closed in on a top two spot in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament playoffs by holding on to a 100-88 victory over Lyceum on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Will Gozum led the way with his double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Migs Oczon tallied 18 points, four boards, and three assists as the Blazers moved up to 12-4 win-loss and tied the Letran Knights at the top of the standings.

A win in CSB's next game against Arellano on Sunday can assure it of a playoff for one of the two twice-to-beat incentives before its final assignment against San Beda next Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Pirates, who are already assured of a Final Four spot, slipped to 12-6 as they await their semifinal foe.

The Blazers used a 9-2 opener after the halftime break to turn a 49-40 lead into a 58-42 third quarter lead after a Oczon three.

That formed part of a blazing 30-point canto for CSB with Miggy Corteza's three in the final minute giving it a 24-point spread, 77-53.

LPU fought back, using an 18-2 blitz to pull within seven, 95-88, on an Enoch Valdez putback in the last 1:05, but Oczon was deployed back in the game to snuff that rally.

Corteza also corraled 13 points and three rebounds, JC Cullar got 11 points, four assists, and two boards, and Ladis Lepalam stepped up with his 10 points and seven rebounds in the win.

Valdez captained LPU with 18 points and five boards, Shawn Umali had 17 points, five blocks, and four rebounds, and Bravo got 10 and nine in the sorry loss.

The scores:

CSB 100 - Oczon 18, Gozum 18, Corteza 13, Cullar 11, Lepalam 10, Nayve 8, Marcos 7, Sangco 7, Carlos 5, Davis 2, Flores 1, Pasturan 0, Cajucom 0, Sumabat 0, Dimayuga 0.

LPU 88 - Valdez 18, Umali 17, Bravo 15, Guadana 10, Montano 9, Cunanan 8, Navarro 5, Barba 5, Culanay 3, Larupay 0, Penafiel 0, Vinoya 0.

Quarters: 28-21, 49-40, 79-58, 100-88.