SBP says NCAA on-court violence a 'serious concern'

SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) strongly condemned the fracas in the Jose Rizal University-College of St. Benilde game on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

SBP president Al Panlilio said the deferation reached out to NCAA officials to discuss the John Amores situation.

Officials went over "adoption of preventive measures to avoid a repetition of the deplorable incident, including a review of security protocols, and meting out the necessary sanctions in a fair manner," Panlilio said in a statement.

PHOTO: NCAA

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Amores has been handed an indefinite suspension by the NCAA and JRU and will no longer see action for the remainder of the campaign.

Watch Now

"We in SBP are one with NCAA in its direction to proactively take the appropriate steps to move the league forward in a professional manner and positively address the issues at hand for the benefit of NCAA and the sport of basketball," said Panlilio.