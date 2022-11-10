Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    SBP says NCAA on-court violence a 'serious concern'

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    SAMAHANG Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) strongly condemned the fracas in the Jose Rizal University-College of St. Benilde game on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament.

    SBP president Al Panlilio said the deferation reached out to NCAA officials to discuss the John Amores situation.

    See NCAA summons two fans who 'heckled, cursed' Amores prior to outburst

    Officials went over "adoption of preventive measures to avoid a repetition of the deplorable incident, including a review of security protocols, and meting out the necessary sanctions in a fair manner," Panlilio said in a statement.

    John Amores

    Amores has been handed an indefinite suspension by the NCAA and JRU and will no longer see action for the remainder of the campaign.

    "We in SBP are one with NCAA in its direction to proactively take the appropriate steps to move the league forward in a professional manner and positively address the issues at hand for the benefit of NCAA and the sport of basketball," said Panlilio.

