NCAA summons two fans who 'heckled, cursed' Amores prior to outburst

FANS who officials said heckled and cursed John Amores prior to his outburst are set to be summoned by the NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) as the league widens its probe into the controversy.

A spectator identified as Mark Sangco's brother and another individual are set to meet with the league officials as the NCAA tries to sort out one of the worst fights in its long history.

"It's the brother [of Sangco]. He admitted foul gestures and language towards John Amores," said NCAA Mancom member Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran.

It's still unclear if sanctions will be meted out to these fans, but the affable executive said, "We love our fans. We like them to be here face-to-face, but we have to take care of them to not be involved in such situations."

"We're still in the process of reviewing the security video," added Herc Callanta of Lyceum.

Aside from the spectators, the NCAA also admitted lapses on all fronts from the game officials to the security which led to the wild fracas - factors which could have averted the said incident.

"There were security lapses, and on the part of the referees and coaches with the players, we have to communicate to them the essence of the game for them to realize the values," said Calvo.

"Mahirap gawin pero sa security, we can do it with the security personnel of the Arena. Sa referees naman, we have the commissioner to control the game. Too much physicality perhaps, so next time they won't allow it."

Basketball commissioner Tonichi Pujante already submitted initial findings on game officials, admitting referees Anthony Sulit, Dennis Escaros, and Antonio Baguion Jr. failed to control the situation.

Even the coaches weren't spared, with Pujante now doing the proactive role of reminding the head coaches before the games "to be more active in controlling the players as well as setting the specific environment and climate for sportsmanship that the NCAA wants to promote as well," said Callanta.