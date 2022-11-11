Amores, JRU yet to reach out to St. Benilde players, says Tiu

TO this day, no one from Jose Rizal University has reached out to coach Charles Tiu and the St. Benilde players in the fallout of the John Amores issue.

"To me, no. And to the players, no," he said on Friday.

Tiu yet to hear Amores, JRU apology

Though there's still no apologies made by either Amores or the Heavy Bombers camp to extend an olive branch to the Blazers, JRU president Vicente Fabella has already talked with CSB president Bro. Edmundo Fernandez, FSC about the matter.

Tiu, though, argued that as much as the school officials have sorted things out on their end, the players and the coaches themselves must also do the same.

"To me, it's nice but it's not a school thing. Maybe some individuals should come out which would be nice to hear from them. But no, we haven't heard anything from anybody," he said.

CSB players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis have filed a formal complaint for serious physical injuries against Amores before the San Juan Prosecutor's Office on Friday with Tiu serving as a witness.

It's the latest action taken against Amores following his punching spree last Tuesday which led to the NCAA and JRU penalizing him with separate indefinite suspensions.

Tiu, though, is hopeful that JRU can "give some understanding to your players" through these tough times while also wishing Amores could learn from this dark chapter of his career.

"Hopefully for John, he can learn from this. Hopefully this experience helps him become a better person. It's hard for anybody. As much as the guy did the act, the guy has a family, he has a life. It's never easy for anybody to go through that," said the soft-spoken mentor.

"I hope he can overcome this and I hope he gets the right guidance and help that he needs. We move on and hopefully, everybody moves past this and go back to their normal lives."