San Sebastian stops four-game slide at expense of San Beda

SAN Sebastian stunned San Beda, 75-67, in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Sunday at the FilOil EcoOil Centre.

Paeng Are made two crucial free throws as the Stags held on to improve to a 4-8 win-loss record, while San Beda slide to 7-4.

Stags get back at Lions

The Stags got back at the Lions, who won their first-round game, 76-53.

It was a one-man show for Jacob Cortez in the opening minutes of the final frame, scoring 12 points but was not enough to get the win for the Red Lions.

San Sebastian led by weight at halftime and extended the lead to double figures entering the fourth quarter, 60-51.

Reggz Gabat led San Sebastian with 18 points and two rebounds, while Romel Calahat had 16 points and seven rebounds.

Jomel Puno scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Cortez with 15 points, two rebounds, and five assists.

The scores:

San Sebastian 75 - Gabat 18, Calahat 16, Are 14, Felebrico 12, Desoyo 7, Escobido 3, Sumoda 2, De Leon 2, Una 1, Shanoda 0, Castor.

San Beda 67- Puno 16, Cortez 15, Tagle 9, Payosing 7, Gonzales 6, Jopia 6, Cuntapay 5, Alfaro 3, Llanera 0, Visser 0, Gallego 0.

Quarterscores: 13-13; 36-28; 60-61; 75-67

