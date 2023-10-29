JRU overcomes Arellano for second straight victory

JOSE Rizal University defeated Arellano University, 79-74, on Sunday for its second straight win in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Jonathan Medina had 16 points and eight rebounds as the Heavy Bombers, coming off victory over San Sebastian, improved to 8-4 win-loss record.

JRU repeats over Arellano

JRU went on a 10-0 run in the endgame with Ry Dela Rosa hitting back-to-back triples.

The third quarter saw eight lead changes, and three ties, the period ending with the score tied at 62.

Patrick Ramos had 15 points and three rebounds for JRU.

Jade Talampas had 19 points, four rebounds, and one assist, while Troy Valencia scored 16 points, two rebounds, and one assist for Arellano.

The Chiefs are in ninth spot with a 2-9 record.

The scores:

JRU 79 - Medina 16, Ramos 15, Dela Rosa 12, Guiab 11, De Leon 7, Miranda 6, Sarmiento 4, Delos Santos 2, Pabico 2, Argente 2, Sy 2, Arenal 0, Barrera 0.

Arellano 74- Talampas 19, Valencia 16, Capulong 11, Mallari 10, Geronimo 4, Ogotan 4, Villarente 2, Sunga 2, Yanes 2, Dayrit 2, Dela Cruz 2.

