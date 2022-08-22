San Sebastian slowly picking up the pieces after Calma exit

JM Calma may be a tough act to follow at San Sebastian.

The now-NorthPort forward had been the shining light for the Golden Stags in their campaign last NCAA Season 97 when he averaged 16.9 points and 10.3 rebounds.

But rather than demanding those left behind to be like Calma, coach Egay Macaraya would rather distribute the load to the rest of the team.

"Now I can focus on everybody. Dati kasi we always rely on JM which pag medyo masama ang laro ni JM, every one else masama na rin ang lalaruin," he said.

"Luckily, the veterans are accepting the challenge."

San Sebastian has indeed, seen a slew of standouts so far in its campaigns in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup and the 2022 PBA D-League Aspirants' Cup, respectively, with Romel Calahat and Jessie Sumoda taking the lead.

Then there's also the likes of Ammar Cosari and Jacob Shanoda stepping up to fill the big shoes left by Calma at the frontline.

San Sebastian expects Jessie Sumoda and the Stags to deliver big.

"Ngayon, everybody wants to step up cause they want their playing time and their spots sa NCAA. Good thing na nag-step up sila at lahat gumagawa. Kita sa scoring namin na lahat balanced and everybody contributes, so it's a good sign for the team," said Macaraya.

So far, everything is working wonders in the pre-season for the Stags as they seek to surpass their standings for the upcoming NCAA Season 98.

"Ang laking bagay ng pre-season games namin kasi last NCAA, we don't have the luxury of preparation and adjustment," Macaraya said. "Right now, nakita ko naman na the boys step up, the bond and jelling is there, and hopefully madala namin yun sa NCAA. We're just focusing on achieving our goals."

