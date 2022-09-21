San Beda holds off San Sebastian for second victory

SAN Beda gutted out a 78-71 escape from San Sebastian to even its standing in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JB Bahio poured seven of his 10 points in the fourth quarter, on top of 10 rebounds, two steals, and two blocks to secure the Red Lions' second win in four games.

His inside presence was huge for the Mendiola crew against the physical Golden Stags which got to within two, 67-65 in the last 4:29.

San Beda, though, showed poise as it made five of its last six free throws before Bahio drained the dagger with 1:36 left to make it a 74-67 affair.

James Kwekuteye paced the Red Lions with 20 points, three rebounds, and three steals, Peter Alfaro had 11 points and three boards, and Ynot got 10 points, six rebounds, and four assists.

San Beda was quick to take control of the game, starting off hot with a 16-0 opener and grabbed a 25-2 lead, but San Sebastian slowly clawed its way back and made t a 59-57 affair heading into the fourth.

San Sebastian leaned on Jessie Sumoda's 19 points and six rebounds, as Ken Villapando and Rhinwil Yambing both had 13 in the loss.

The Golden Stags also sunk to a 2-2 card in the standings.

The scores:

San Beda 78 - Kwekuteye 20, Alfaro 11, Bahio 10, Ynot 10, Cortez 6, Tagala 6, Cometa 4, Jopia 4, Andrada 4, Cuntapay 3, Visser 0.

San Sebastian 71 - Sumoda 19, Villapando 13, Yambing 13, Desoyo 4, Felebrico 4, Escobido 4, Calahat 3, Shanoda 3, Altamirano 3, Are 3, Una 1, Suico 1, Cosari 0, Concha 0.

Quarterscores: 30-11; 46-36; 59-57; 78-71.

