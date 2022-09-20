Lyceum makes it three straight victories, keeps EAC winless

LYCEUM stretched its win streak to three, holding off Emilio Aguinaldo College, 74-67, on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Mac Guadana put on the finishing touches for the Pirates as he drained two crucial treys, including one the put Lyceum ahead by 14 points, 72-58, with 2:28 left.

See CSB uses huge third period to beat Perpetual for third straight win

The Generals tried to mount a late barrage, getting to within six, 73-67, after a JC Luciano split from the line with 17.9 ticks left, but they just ran out of time. The Generals are winless in four games.

Guadana dropped 12 points from his 4-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc, on top of three rebounds, two assists, and two steals as LPU rose to 3-1 in the standings.

Alvin Penafiel also drained a pair of treys and finished with 12 points, as Renzo Navarro also had two three-pointers and ended up with 10 points, three assists, and two boards.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The Pirates shot 10-of-28 from distance.

Ato Barba collected nine points, six rebounds, and two assists, while Enoch Valdez grabbed 11 boards to make up for his four points and two assists.

Watch Now

"I want our team to be unpredictable, yung di mo alam sino ang puputok and that's the good thing for us, from our first group to the third group, always ready sila," said coach Gilbert Malabanan as the Pirates used a 23-point third quarter to turn the tides and flip the game from a 35-34 halftime deficit to take a 57-49 lead.

It was another sorry loss for EAC which played the game without coach Oliver Bunyi, who was placed under health and safety protocols.

Allen Liwag saw his 18-point, 12-rebound performance flushed as the Generals remained at the cellar.

The scores:

Lyceum 74 - Guadana 12, Penafiel 12, Navarro 10, Barba 9, Montano 8, Bravo 6, Valdez 4, Villegas 4, Cunanan 3, Omandac 3, Umali 2, Larupay 1, Aviles 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

EAC 67 - Liwag 18, Cosejo 15, Luciano 11, Ad. Doria 8, Robin 4, Quinal 3, An. Doria 3, Cosa 2, Dominguez 2, Bajon 1, Gurtiza 0, Tolentino 0, Balowa 0.

Quarters: 12-12, 34-35, 57-49, 74-67.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.