San Beda double-double machine JB Bahio voted NCAA Player of the Week

PERENNIAL contender San Beda didn't start the NCAA Season 98 the way it usually opens a campaign, losing to teams such as Lyceum and Jose Rizal University to initially go 6-4.

But with their old groove back, the Red Lions have won three games in a row to move up the ladder. And powering that ascent is the ever-reliable JB Bahio.

The veteran slotman has been a double-double machine for the Mendiola-based crew, churning out 10 points and 14 rebounds with three assists in their 76-63 win over Arellano last Wednesday.

He picked up where he left off in San Beda’s 82-79 overtime triumph over old rival San Sebastian College-Recoletos on Sunday as Bahio registered 11 points and 16 boards to lead the Red Lions to their third consecutive win and strengthen their hold of the third spot with a 9-4 slate.

Bahio got the nod to be the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week presented by San Miguel Corporation and Philippine Sports Commission, getting picked over Letran's Louie Sangalang and Fran Yu, Lyceum's John Barba, and Mapua's Joaqui Garcia for the weekly honor decided and deliberated upon by print and online media regularly covering the league and also supported by minor sponsors MNL Kingpin, Tinapayan Festival, and Jockey.

For Bahio, his consistent showing so far is a product of embracing his role in the team, especially as San Beda is looking to redeem its lost glory following an early Final Four exit last season.

"Sinunod ko lang 'yung role ko. Kung ano 'yung kulang sa team, 'yung rebounding, sinisipagan ko talaga at doble effort ako doon kasi nga 'yun 'yung kulang namin sa team," he said.

"Sa offense naman, kung may opportunity man, umaatake lang ako."

But he is not getting content, vowing to get better moving forward.

"Kailangan ko pa siguro mas mag-focus sa next games para bumaba 'yung turnovers ko," said Bahio.

