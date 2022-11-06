San Beda beats San Sebastian in OT for third straight win

SAN Beda staved off a furious San Sebastian rally to escape with an 82-79 overtime victory on Sunday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Red Lions averted a monumental collapse from being up by 15 and survived the gallant Golden Stags challenge after James Kwekuteye's split gave them a three-point breathing room with 12.3 seconds remaining. Ichie Altamirano's attempt from three-point line fell short.

JB Bahio had 11 points, 16 rebounds, an assist, a steal, and a block. He gave san Beda an 81-76 lead with 2:33 remaining.

San Beda's Gab Cometa made a crucial steal in the final minute and snuffed Rafael Are's potential game-tying drive to survive the testy affair.

Damie Cuntapay had his season-best score of 16 points with four rebounds, while Tony Ynot had 13 points, six assists, and four boards.

Kwekuteye can also heave a huge sigh of relief as he finished with 14 points, seven rebounds, and four assists despite missing his last seven attempts from the field.

San Beda captured its third straight win for a 9-4 record.

San Sebastian, on the other hand, saw its two-game win streak halted to fall to 5-7.

Are actually had the shot to win the game in regulation after scoring the game-tying layup with 3.8 seconds as he scored the steal on Bahio but overshot his baseline jumper as time expired.

Rhinwil Yambing paced the Golden Stags with 17 points but fouled out late in the fourth quarter.

Romel Calahat tallied 14 points, 13 rebounds, and two assists, as

Jessie Sumoda had 10 points, five boards, two steals, and two blocks in the defeat.

The scores:

San Beda 82 - Cuntapay 16, Kwekuteye 14, Ynot 13, Bahio 11, Alfaro 5, Andrada 5, Cortez 5, Cometa 4, Sanchez 3, Jopia 2, Visser 2, Payosing 2, Tagala 0.

San Sebastian 79 - Yambing 17, Calahat 14, Sumoda 10, Villapando 8, Desoyo 8, Suico 6, Altamirano 5, Are 4, Una 3, Escobido 2, Shanoda 2, Cosari 0, Aguilar 0.

Quarterscores: 21-11; 43-32; 63-52; 76-76; 82-79.

