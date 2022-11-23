Ry dela Rosa waxes hot as also-ran JRU beats semis-bound Letran

LETRAN picked its poison and will face Lyceum in the NCAA Season 98 Final Four after an 87-71 defeat to Jose Rizal University on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Ry dela Rosa was a headache for the defending champions, waxing hot with his six treys for a team-best 22 points for the Heavy Bombers.

It's a consolation JRU badly needed as it snapped its six-game losing streak and earned its first win since John Amores' rampage back in Nov. 8.

The Heavy Bombers exit the tournament with a 7-11 card, joint sixth with Arellano, Mapua, and Perpetual.

Marwin Dionisio also played big in the finale with 16 points, five boards, and three assists, while Joshua Guiab had 14 points, eight rebounds, and four steals.

JL delos Santos chimed in 11 points, nine assists, five boards, two steals, and one block, including the crucial three-point play with 2:52 left to restore oder at 78-69 after Letran's late charge got it within six in the last four minutes.

Agem Miranda completed the five Heavy Bombers to score in double figures with his 11 points, six dimes, two rebounds, and two steals.

Letran slid to No. 2 with a 13-5 record, still armed with a twice-to-beat advantage in the semifinals against No. 3 Lyceum (12-6).

St. Benilde (14-4) claims the top seed and will face No. 4 San Beda (12-6) in the Final Four.

The semifinals begin on Nov. 29.

King Caralipio paced the Knights with 15 points and nine rebounds, while Brent Paraiso had 12 points, four boards, and two steals.

Fran Yu contributed 10 points, four assists, a rebound, and a steal in the loss.

The Scores:

JRU 87 -- Dela Rosa 22, Dionisio 16, Guiab 14, Delos Santos 11, Miranda 11, Medina 7, Arenal 2, Celis 2, Abaoag 2, De Jesus 0, Tan 0.

LETRAN 71 -- Caralipio 15, Paraiso 12, Yu 10, Sangalang 7, Monje 7, Tolentino 7, Javillonar 5, Ariar 4, Santos 4, Reyson 0, Olivario 0, Guarino 0, Miclat 0, Lantaya 0, Bautista 0.

Quarters: 21-15, 48-38, 66-52, 87-71.