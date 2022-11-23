Paolo Hernandez helps Mapua exit on high note with win over San Sebastian

MAPUA shrugged off a sluggish start and ended its NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament on a high with a 75-67 victory over San Sebastian on Wednesday at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Paolo Hernandez waxed hot late with 13 points in the fourth quarter, including the insurance freebies and the dagger three in the last 36 seconds of the game.

He finished with 22 points on 3-of-9 shooting from deep, to go with eight rebounds, five assists, and two blocks as the Cardinals recovered from a 6-19 first quarter deficit and used a killer 29-point finishing kick to complete the turnaround.

Adrian Nocum had 12 of his 17 points in the final period, on top of four boards, while Jasper Salenga got 14 points, four rebounds, and three steals.

Mapua ended its campaign at 7-11, an underwhelming finish for last season's runner-up.

Ichie Altamirano had a season-high 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers, on top of four boards, three assists, and two steals, but can't make the crucial buckets as the Golden Stags ended their season at 8-10.

Romel Calahat had a 13-point, 15-board double-double for San Sebastian.

The scores:

Mapua 75 - Hernandez 22, Nocum 17, Salenga 14, Bonifacio 7, Agustin 5, Cuenco 3, Igliane 3, Pido 2, Soriano 2, Garcia 0, Mercado 0, Gamboa 0, Lacap 0.

San Sebastian 67 - Altamirano 24, Calahat 13, Are 9, Una 8, Aguilar 4, Villapando 2, Sumoda 2, Escobido 2, Suico 2, Paglinawan 0, Concha 0, Cosari 0.

Quarterscores: 6-19; 29-32; 46-51; 75-67.