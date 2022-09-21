Ry de la Rosa nails winner as JRU snaps Arellano streak

RY de la Rosa nailed the biggest basket of his young career, sinking the game-winning three from the left corner to help Jose Rizal University stun Arellano, 70-67, on Wednesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The returning point guard put the exclamation point on the Heavy Bombers' exhilarating fourth quarter assault by drilling the gutsy trey with 4.8 seconds remaining as they fought back from a 16-point hole, 55-39.

See San Beda holds off San Sebastian for second victory

It proved to be the only basket for dela Rosa who missed his first four shots and only had a rebound and an assist under his belt.

Still, his heroics capped off an amazing fightback for JRU which used a 21-0 blast to crawl back from a 56-42 deficit to a 63-56 lead with 5:50 left.

Arellano, however, refused to sink that easy as Danielle Mallari tied the game at 67 with a close stab.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Cade Flores and Axel Doromal, unfortunately, failed to convert in their potential go-ahead buckets in the final minute that left the window open for JRU to once again steal the win.

Joshua Guiab topped the Heavy Bombers with 17 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists, William Sy shot three long bombs for his 13 points and six boards, and Marwin Dionisio got 12 points and six rebounds.

Watch Now

JL de los Santos also recorded a double-double with 10 points, 11 boards, and six dimes in the win to pull JRU's standing to 2-2.

Arellano saw its two-game win streak snapped as it fell to a 3-2 card.

It also wasted Axel Doromal's 24-point night as he also had four rebounds and two assists.

Shane Menina pumped 13 points, nine boards, and five dimes, as Cade Flores was held to just eight points and eight rebounds in the loss.

The scores:

JRU 70 - Guiab 17, Sy 13, Dionisio 12, Delos Santos 10, Miranda 7, Dela Rosa 4, Celis 3, Amores 2, Arenal 2, Medina 0, Villarin 0, Joson 0, De Jesus 0.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Arellano 67 - Doromal 24, Menina 13, Flores 8, Mallari 7, Tolentino 7, Oliva 6, Abastillas 2, Punzalan 0, Oftana 0, Domingo 0.

Quarterscores: 23-21; 35-36; 45-56; 70-67.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.