Rome dela Rosa hopes brother Ry can replicate San Beda 'Super Six' magic for JRU

ROME dela Rosa has certainly learned his lesson.

It's been a decade since he was one of the players who got slapped with a suspension for his participation in the San Beda-San Sebastian melee.

He along with 10 other players missed the Red Lions' NCAA Season 88 opener back in 2012 that left the Ronnie Magsanoc-coached team with just six players for their tiff against Arellano.

"It's been 10 years already," he told Spin.ph, reminiscing as he and the rest of the Mendiola crew helplessly watched the "Super Six" of Arth dela Cruz, Dave Moralde, Jun Bonsubre, Yvan Ludovice, Ritchie Villaruz, and Francis Abarcar outlast the Chiefs, 81-71.

That team went on to win the championship, the third of what would be a five-peat for San Beda.

Can JRU Super 7 defy odds?

Fast forward to the present and it's his brother Ry who finds himself on the other side of the table, being one of the seven players who will be tasked to defy the odds as Jose Rizal University deals with the glut of suspensions in the fallout of John Amores' rampage in NCAA Season 98.

The younger dela Rosa, together with Agem Miranda, JL delos Santos, Pauloh Villarin, Mark Joson, Janwell Famaranco, and reserve Jed Mercado, will be the ones carrying the flag of the Heavy Bombers when they play San Sebastian this Friday.

You bet, kuya Rome was happy to see Ry keep his emotions in check and avoid penalties from the fracas, saying, "Of course, as his kuya I'm very proud. I wasn't surprised at all on how he handled it."

Surely, Ry knew better not to make the same mistake as Rome did in the past.

With a big game looming for JRU, the Magnolia forward hasn't stopped motivating his younger brother and reminding him to keep his focus on the game against all odds.

Who knows, the Heavy Bombers may just replicate the feat that the Red Lions did 10 years back.

"I just told him to give it his all, enjoy the game and play to win," he said, hopeful for a deja vu for Ry come Friday.

"He actually messaged me 'Super 7' referring to the seven players that will be available to play for them next game and it definitely brought back memories to the Super Six in 2012, for sure. It was definitely a proud moment for San Beda winning with six players against a tough Arellano team at the time and this time, you never know. History can repeat itself again."