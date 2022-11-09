JRU left with only six players for next game vs San Sebastian

JOSE Rizal University's quest to make a late push to the NCAA Season 98 Final Four will have to go through the ringer after 11 players were handed suspensions following John Amores' rampage on Tuesday.

Heavy Bombers coach Louie Gonzalez will only have six players at his disposal come the team's next game this Friday against a physical San Sebastian crew. The game is slated at 3 p.m. at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Agem Miranda, Ry dela Rosa, and JL delos Santos will lead an undermanned JRU side as they try to defy the odds at 3 p.m.

The three have been a big part of the Heavy Bombers' bid to make the Final Four this season. The team currently carries a 6-7 win-loss record.

Miranda has been a regular starter for JRU with his average of 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists; Dela Rosa has been steady at the point with his 7.9 points, 2.6 boards, and 1.1 dimes; and Delos Santos is just as solid with his 4.6 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists.

Also spared from bans are fringe bench players Pauloh Villarin, who has played an average of three minutes in nine games; Mark Joson, who has only appeared in six games; and Janwell Famaranco, who logged a total of five minutes in the two games he played in this campaign.

Gonzalez will have no choice but to push these players and give them their unexpected baptism of fire if they want to shoot for the upset against the equally dangerous Golden Stags.

It's a harsh reality, but one JRU will have to deal head-on.

"We're allowed to have an 18-man pool," said NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) member Fr. Vic Calvo of Letran, shunning talks of a forfeiture due to the limited number of players available for the Kalentong-based school.

Peter Cayco of Arellano seconded the motion, saying, "Based on Fiba rules, as long as you have two players to start, the game won't be suspended."

It's a sight that has never been seen in the NCAA in a decade, or since San Beda only had six players for its NCAA Season 88.

That Red Lions six-man crew, namely Arth dela Cruz, Dave Moralde, Jun Bonsubre, Yvan Ludovice, Ritchie Villaruz, and Francis Abarcar, overcame the suspensions of teammates from a preseason fight to open their campaign on a winning note against Arellano way back in 2012.

The situation can only get better from there with eight players, all of whom serving one-game suspensions for entering the playing court, coming back for JRU's next game against Perpetual on Sunday.

Among them are leading scorers Joshua Guiab and Marwin Dionisio, together with Jonathan Medina, Jason Celis, Christian Gonzales, Karl De Jesus, Jason Tan, and Marc Abaoag.

Ryan Arenal will clear his two-game ban and will return for the Heavy Bombers' game against Lyceum on Nov. 16, while William Sy's three-game suspension will end and can make his comeback for their game against San Beda on Nov. 19.

Amores won't get a chance to wear the JRU blue-and-yellows again this season after the school decided to also hand him an indefinite suspension and prohibit him from participating in team functions, games and practices.