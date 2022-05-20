Rhenz Abando still day-to-day for Letran as Game Two looms

RHENZ Abando remains day-to-day for Letran leading up to Game Two of the NCAA Season 97 Finals vs Mapua on Sunday.

Eric Cruz, the head of physical therapists for Letran, told Spin.ph that the presumptive MVP is now showing positive signs after suffering a sprained left ankle in the second half of Game One.

"Na-rule out naman yung fracture and sprain na lang talaga. Nakakapag-shooting na rin pero continuous pa rin yung therapy," he said.

Letran coach Bonnie Tan is also hopeful that Abando will be cleared to play on Sunday as the Knights aim to complete the perfect season at Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

"Mukhang kaya naman. Nakakalakad na pero iniingatan pa rin namin," he said.

The 6-foot-2 forward from Sto. Tomas, Pangasinan landed awkwardly after a putback dunk at the 3:20 mark of the third quarter. He did not return in the game as Letran went on to take the 68-63 win over Mapua.

Continue reading below ↓

Abando is looking for his first collegiate crown after falling short in the UAAP with University of Santo Tomas.

He has been exceptional in his first year in Letran, averaging 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists, and 1.27 blocks off the bench.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Abando is set to be crowned as the MVP and the Rookie of the Year, becoming only the fourth player in league history to achieve the feat after Allwell Oraeme in 2015, Sam Ekwe in 2006, and Gabby Espinas in 2004.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.