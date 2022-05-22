Rhenz Abando becomes first MVP from Letran since Raymond Almazan

IT'S official, Rhenz Abando is the MVP of Season 97.

The 6-foot-2 forward, a transferee from University of Sto. Tomas, stamped his class this season, nabbing 48.44 players average value (PAV) after averaging 15.73 points, 6.36 rebounds, 1.73 assists, and 1.27 blocks.

Abando, from Sto. Tomas, Pangasinan, helped Letran earn a return trip to the finals and potentially, back-to-back crowns.

"Sobrang sarap pero di pa tapos ang trabaho namin so kailangan pa namin mag-focus," said Abando. "Itong mga awards na nakuha ko, hindi pa ako nakukuntento dito dahil isa lang ang goal ko: ang mag-champion."

Rhenz Abando takes two top individual awards. PHOTO: NCAA/GMA Photos

He becomes the first Knight to win the award since Raymond Almazan in 2013.

The 24-year-old Abando was also named Rookie of the Year, the first Knight to achieve the feat since Larry Muyang in 2018.

Arellano center Justin Arana actually was the stats leader with his 58.75 PAV, but with the Chiefs failing to make it to the Final Four was ineligible for the top individual plum.

He did make it to the Mythical Team alongside Letran's Jeo Ambohot (47.22 PAV), St. Benilde's Will Gozum (46.88 PAV), and league top scorer JM Calma of San Sebastian (41.77 PAV).

Arana, though, did take home his second straight Defensive Player of the Year trophy.

He was head and shoulders when it comes to the defensive end with his 20.50 total before he bid the Chiefs goodbye.

Also with Arana in the All-Defensive Team are Gozum, Emilio Aguinaldo College's Nat Cosejo, Lyceum's Omar Larupay, Ambohot, and Calma.

Mapua did have a representative with Paolo Hernandez being hailed as the Most Improved Player, while Perpetual was given the Sportsmanship Award.

