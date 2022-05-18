With little expectations, Ambohot surprised Converge took him 3rd

JEO Ambohot's focus is firmly on Letran's title-retention bid this NCAA Season 97 that he was surprised his name was even picked in the top three of the PBA Season 47 Rookie Draft.

Jeo Ambohot on being No. 3 pick

"Di rin ako makapaniwala eh. Kanina ko lang din nalaman nung sinabi sa akin ng mga coaches," said the 6-foot-7 forward who came on Sunday with meager expectations about his future as he tried to still focus on his present.

"Hindi ako nage-expect para hindi masaktan. Kahit anong team, basta makapirma ako."

But Converge took the chance, plucking him at no. 3 where Ambohot will be paired with fellow Mythical Team selection and no. 4 pick Justin Arana up front.

It's a partnership that this early, the Davao de Oro native is looking forward to especially with the history the two had, first as foes in the NCAA and later on, as peers with Pasig-Sta. Lucia Realtors in Filbasket.

"Mas okay yun kasi dalawa na kaming rookies sa team tapos kaibigan ko rin siya eh," he said. "Gagawin ko lang yung best ko pagdating sa PBA, kung ano yung pagagawa sa akin."

For now, though, Ambohot still has a championship to win for the Knights.

"Di ko muna iniisip yung PBA. Hindi kasi ako advance mag-isip," he said with a chuckle.

