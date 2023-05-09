Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Anton Eusebio leaves UP after two years to play for CSB Blazers

    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    anton eusebio
    Anton Eusebio leaves Diliman for Taft as he joins the CSB Blazers.
    PHOTO: uaap

    AMID an ongoing offseason haul, another UP Maroon has moved on to greener pastures.

    Anton Eusebio is the latest Diliman cager to take his talents elsewhere, moving to the NCAA as he transfers to the College of St. Benilde.

    Eusebio, a 6-foot-5 Fil-Canadian winger, played as a reserve for UP since joining the squad during the pandemic's onset in 2020.

    READ: Cagulangan heroics in OT lead UP Maroons to first UAAP title in 36 years

    He was part of the Maroons' title-winning squad in UAAP Season 84 during his first full season for the Diliman side and in their subsequent runner-up finish one season later.

    UP celebrates its first UAAP championship in 36 years.

    As per NCAA eligibility rules, Eusebio will serve his residency year in Season 99 before suiting up for the Blazers in the league's centennial season.

    SPIN.ph has reached out to Eusebio and CSB mentor Charles Tiu for comment but both has yet to respond as of writing.

