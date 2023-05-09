Anton Eusebio leaves UP after two years to play for CSB Blazers

AMID an ongoing offseason haul, another UP Maroon has moved on to greener pastures.

Anton Eusebio is the latest Diliman cager to take his talents elsewhere, moving to the NCAA as he transfers to the College of St. Benilde.

Eusebio, a 6-foot-5 Fil-Canadian winger, played as a reserve for UP since joining the squad during the pandemic's onset in 2020.

He was part of the Maroons' title-winning squad in UAAP Season 84 during his first full season for the Diliman side and in their subsequent runner-up finish one season later.

PHOTO: UAAP

As per NCAA eligibility rules, Eusebio will serve his residency year in Season 99 before suiting up for the Blazers in the league's centennial season.

SPIN.ph has reached out to Eusebio and CSB mentor Charles Tiu for comment but both has yet to respond as of writing.

