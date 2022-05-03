Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Perpetual’s Kim Aurin turns to NCAA play-in to make case for PBA draft

    by Gerry Ramos
    3 hours ago
    Kim Aurin of Perpetual attacks against the EAC defense.
    Kim Aurin hopes to boost his draft stock via the NCAA play-in tourney.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    KIM Aurin is strongly making a case for the coming PBA draft in the ongoing play-in of the NCAA Season 97 men’s basketball tournament.

    Kim Aurin boosts draft stock

    The Perpetual Help star showed he’s ready for the pros as he led the Altas past the Arellano Chiefs, 59-52, and remained alive in the fight for the remaining Final Four berth.

    The 6-foot-2 forward shot 6-of-12 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and two assists in the win that set up the Altas in yet another do-or-die encounter, this time against St. Benilde Blazers for the last spot in the Final Four.

    Coach Mike Saguiguit is convinced his star player is ripe for the next level.

    “Ready na sa pro si Kim Aurin,” he said, noting how Aurin is not taking chances on the scheduled Draft Combine by already showing what he got in the NCAA play-in.

    “Kumbaga sinasabi niya ipakikita ko pa, hindi na ako aasa sa (Draft) Combine. Siguro sabi niya dito magpapakita na ako, para sa Draft Combine silip na silip na ako,” said Saguiguit.

    As far as the Perpetual Help coach knows, Aurin already applied for the draft, whose May 2 deadline was extended until May 7. The PBA Draft is set on May 15.

      “Hindi ko naman siya puwedeng pag-bawalan kasi gusto na rin talaga niya,” said Saguiguit.

      Aurin will again have the stage to himself when the Altas battle the Blazers on Wednesday at the Filoil Flying V Arena for the right to meet undefeated top seed and defending champion Letran in the Final Four.

