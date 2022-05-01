Perpetual ousts Arellano, gains playoff for Final Four spot

PERPETUAL lived to fight another day after knocking out Arellano, 59-52, in the play-in tournament of the NCAA Season 97 seniors basketball competition on Sunday at the Filoil Flying V Centre in San Juan.

Kim Aurin powered the Altas' fourth-quarter barrage, scoring seven of his 16 points in the fourth quarter, on top of five rebounds and two assists to ensure that the Las Pinas team gets one last shot at making it to the Final Four.

Jielo Razon also did his part with 10 points, six boards, and six assists as Perpetual moves on to face St. Benilde in a playoff on Wednesday for the final spot in the Final Four.

The Altas staged a 15-3 blast to turn a 45-44 deficit into a commanding 59-48 lead, with Aurin delivering the dagger with 1:29 left.

Lean Martel also got things done with 10 points and six boards, while rookie Mark Omega missed out on a double-double with his eight points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Sta. Ana led Arellano with 12 points.

MVP frontrunner Justin Arana played his final game of his collegiate ranks and ended up with nine points, 17 rebounds, and two blocks in the defeat.

The scores:

PERPETUAL 59 - Aurin 16, Razon 10, Martel 10, Omega 8, Pagaran 7, Barcuma 6, Egan 2, Abis 0, Cuevas 0, Nunez 0, Sevilla 0.

ARELLANO 52 - Sta. Ana 12, Arana 9, Concepcion 8, Sablan 7, Cruz 5, Oliva 4, Caballero 2, Valencia 2, Doromal 2, Steinl 1, Carandang 0, Dela Cruz 0.

Quarters: 13-14, 25-24, 44-43, 59-52.

