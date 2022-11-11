JC Abis posts triple-double as Perpetual pounces on besieged St. Benilde

PERPETUAL Help capitalized on an emotionally charged St. Benilde side to take a 89-93 victory on Friday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JC Abis uncorked a triple-double performance with his 13 points, 11 rebounds, and 10 assists as the Altas stopped a three-game skid to rise to 6-9.

Perpetual weathered a late charge from CSB after leading by 14 points, 79-65, midway through the payoff period.

The Blazers got to within just five, 88-83, but Migs Oczon can only make one of his three free throws with 9.9 seconds left before running out of time.

Carlo Ferreras paced Perpetual with 19 points, four boards, and two assists, and Steven Flores got 18 points and seven rebounds.

"Going to this game, wala yung nga beterano namin. Yung nga players ko ngayon pa lang naka-experience ng ganito so hopefully, dumating yung time na maging consistent at mag-mature," said coach Myk Saguiguit.

It was a tough defeat for CSB which is still reeling from a roller coaster of emotions in the aftermath of John Amores' rampage in its last game against Jose Rizal University back on Tuesday.

Oczon powered the Blazers with 22 points, four rebounds, and two assists, as Will Gozum was limited to just 14 points and six boards in the defeat to fall down to 10-4.

Before the game, Blazers coach Charles Tiu, and players Jimboy Pasturan and Taine Davis came from the San Juan Prosecutor's Office to file a formal complaint against Amores.

The Scores:

PERPETUAL 89 -- Ferreras 19, Flores 18, Abis 13, Egan 8, Barcuma 8, Roque 8, Martel 6, Cuevas 5, Omega 4, Boral 0.

CSB 83 -- Oczon 22, Gozum 13, Cullar 10, Nayve 10, Corteza 9, Pasturan 8, Marcos 6, Sumabat 5, Davis 0, Carlos 0, Lim 0.

Quarters: 23-14, 49-40, 68-59, 89-83.