This Perpetual meltdown remains most heartbreaking of Scottie's career

SCOTTIE Thompson has had the most by any PBA player over a season embellished by an MVP award, a Best Player of the Conference plum, a Finals MVP trophy and of course another Governors' Cup championship for Barangay Ginebra.

But for all his success in the pro ranks, his lowest moment in college still rankles to this day.

That happened on October 9, 2015 when Thompson and Perpetual, needing only a win in a game that had no bearing to Letran to make the Final Four, ended up being left by the wayside after the Knights' 93-64 victory.

On Friday during an appearance in the SPIN Zoom in podcast, the reigning PBA MVP talked about it as if it happened yesterday.

"Sobrang down ako noon kasi non-bearing [game] sa Letran. Hanggang ngayon di ko makalimutan na one game away, makakapasok kami sa Final Four," he told SPIN staffers Gerry Ramos and Karlo Sacamos.

"College ako, 'yun 'yung goal syempre, ang mabigyan ng championship ang Perpetual. Sa five years ko sa Perpetual, three times kami nag-Final Four pero San Beda ang kalaban, laglag kami palagi," he added.

By then, the native of Padada, Davao del Sur was already a big name in college basketball, having won the NCAA MVP the year before and later being selected fifth overall by Ginebra in the 2015 PBA Rookie Draft.

That he played poorly in the all-important game added to his disappointment. A constant triple-double threat, the 6-foot-1 guard finished with seven points, eight rebounds, and four assists and made just two of 11 attempts from the field.

"Ang sama ng nilaro namin, especially ako," he recalled.

Scottie was so heartbroken by the Altas' meltdown that he sobbed openly on the Perpetual bench, oblivious to the fact that he was being consoled by the crowd with chants of 'Ginebra, Ginebra.'

Scottie swore he didn't hear anything and wasn't aware of the Ginebra chants until much later, when someone sent him a video of the post-game events.

"Tapos na ang lahat tapos may nagpadala ng video [saka ko nalaman]," said the Ginebra high-flyer. "Pero yung moment na yon wala akong narinig na sigaw kasi wala ako sa sarili. Blangko ako."

His college career may not be adorned by an NCAA championship, but now Thompson can look back on the events with a better perspective, saying all good things happen in God's perfect time.

"Sayang 'di nakuha pero that's God's will. Hindi naman lahat binibigay ni God sa 'yo. Timing lang siguro," he said. "Ang importante sa college is yung hard work mo. Pero hindi ibig sabihin na kapag nabigo ka doon, hindi mo na pwedeng ipagpatuloy ang sinimulan mo."

Well said, Iskati.

WATCH the full SPIN Zoom In podcast:

