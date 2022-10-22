Perpetual beats San Beda in OT to halt three-game skid

PERPETUAL dug deep and stunned San Beda in overtime, 75-72, on Saturday to halt its three-game losing streak in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

JC Abis scored eight of his 21 points in overtime as he was a cool customer from the line, making four crucial free throws in the final minute that gave the Altas a 74-70 cushion with 20 seconds left.

Perpetual, though, almost squandered the win after JB Bahio's free throws was followed by Peter Alfaro stripping the ball from Carlo Ferreras, but Justine Sanchez could not nail the left corner three that could have pushed San Beda ahead.

Joey Barcuma then put on the finishing touches with a split, while Abis made sure that the Red Lions won't have the final say as he snatched the desperation heave as time expired.

Abis was 9 for 9 from the line while also grabbing nine rebounds in the contest as the Altas improved to a 5-6 card.

Ferreras made four treys and finished with 17 points, eight boards, and two assists, as Mark Omega had 22 rebounds to add to his nine points and two blocks.

Alfaro drained three three-pointers in the final six and a half minutes in regulation, but could not make the game-winner to close the fourth quarter.

He ended up with 14 points on 4-of-10 clip from distance, as well as five rebounds and four assists but Red Lions dropped to a 6-4 record.

JB Bahio registered a double-double with 14 points and 12 boards, while Yukien Andrada had 13 and 10.

The scores:

Perpetual 75 - Abis 21, Ferreras 17, Omega 9, Martel 8, Egan 7, Barcuma 7, Razon 4, Nitura 2, Pagaran 0, Boral 0.

San Beda 72 - Bahio 14, Alfaro 14, Andrada 13, Cuntapay 8, Ynot 6, Kwekuteye 5, Cortez 5, Payosing 4, Sanchez 3, Cometa 0, Jopia 0, Visser 0.

Quarterscores: 16-12; 35-28; 50-46; 66-66; 75-72.

