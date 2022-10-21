Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Another JRU game postponed under NCAA health, safety protocols

    by randolph b. leongson
    3 hours ago
    Shane Menina Arellano vs EAC
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    JOSE Rizal University's game against Arellano on Sunday has been postponed under the NCAA's health and safety protocols.

    NCAA Management Committee (Mancom) chairman Estefanio Boquiron of host Emilio Aguinaldo College made the announcement on Friday night - the third time a game by the Heavy Bombers was shelved.

      JRU's last two first-round games in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament were postponed before its clash against San Sebastian, which was originally slated on Friday, was cancelled.

      JRU, sitting on a 5-2 record, has not played since winning over Lyceum, 63-57, last Oct. 7.

      Meanwhile, the game between Letran and San Sebastian on Sunday will still push through at 3 p.m. at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

