League-leading Lyceum holds off Arellano to end first round at 7-2

LYCEUM survived a late challenge from Arellano, scoring an 82-80 victory on Tuesday in the NCAA Season 98 seniors basketball tournament at Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

Shane Menina's potential game-winning three went in and out as the Pirates secured the offensive board that led to Renzo Navarro icing the game with a split from the line to make it 82-78, with 4.4 seconds remaining.

It was a huge relief for the Pirates, who saw a 13-point lead dwindle to just three, 81-78, after a Menina three in the final 48.6 ticks.

Patrick Montano led the Pirates with 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, and two blocks, while Ato Barba had 15 points and four boards.

Mac Guadana added 14 points, four rebounds, two assists, and one steal, as the duo of Enoch Valdez and Shawn Umali battled their way down low and combined for 16 points and 12 boards.

The Pirates ended the first round with a 7-2 win-loss record, while sending the Chiefs to back-to-back losses and down to a 4-5 card.

Axel Doromal paced Arellano with 21 points on 3-of-4 shooting from deep, as Menina had 14 points and three assists in the loss.

The scores:

Lyceum 82 - Montano 16, Barba 15, Guadana 14, Valdez 9, Umali 7, Bravo 7, Larupay 6, Penafiel 4, Cunanan 3, Navarro 1, Villegas 0.

Arellano 80 - Doromal 21, Menina 14, Abastillas 12, Flores 11, Oftana 8, Mantua 8, Tolentino 4, Mallari 2, Oliva 0, Antonio 0.

Quarterscores: 22-19; 44-42; 70-58; 82-80.

