    NCAA-MENS

    NCAA Season 99 parades expanded sporting calendar, AI sportscasters

    What do you think of the 'artificial' commentary?
    by John Mark Garcia
    Just now
    ncaa season 99
    NCAA Season 99 to kick off with an expanded sporting calendar and AI sportscasters.
    PHOTO: GMA Sports

    FOR the first time in three years, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) will stage its opening act at the Mall of Asia Arena starting with the men’s basketball tournament on Sunday.

    READ: Letran, Benilde wary of 'improved' NCAA field

    ncaa season 99

    Gunning for a historic four-peat, Letran will kick off its title defense against NCAA Season 99 host Jose Rizal University (3 p.m.) before reigning runner-up College of St. Benilde begins its redemption run versus Lyceum (5:30 p.m.).

    More events to feature in NCAA Season 99

    The country’s first-ever athletic collegiate league is also set for a stacked 99th season ahead of its centennial year with 13 events.

    These include the return of badminton and table tennis and new grassroots programs with the kiddie and 3x3 basketball tilts.

    "We know we are coming out of the pandemic (and) we know the student-athletes have been very excited to get back to full competition. There iss an extra excitement coming in to the tournaments this year so we expect a much higher level of competition and excellence," NCAA Season 98 Policy Board president Dr. Vincent Fabella said.

    NCAA introduces AI sportscasters

    In an unprecedented display, league broadcaster GMA announced the introduction of the country's first-ever artificial intelligence (AI)-powered sportscasters 'Maia' and 'Marco' for Season 99.

    ai sportscasters

    As per Oliver Victor Amoroso, GMA's senior vice president and head of Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy, the said development is a demonstration of the networks' "commitment to innovation in journalism."

    “The introduction of the first AI sportscasters by GMA Integrated News is a groundbreaking initiative that significantly impacts our objective of 'Mas malaking misyon, mas malawak na paglilingkod sa bayan,'" Amoroso said.

    "It aligns with our mission to serve all communities within the nation and promote inclusivity in our reporting .. We embrace emerging technologies to stay at the forefront of the media industry by providing our audience with a modern and engaging sports news experience," he added.

      Shortly after the announcement on Saturday, the said AI innovation drew mixed reactions on social media, with online users describing the development as 'unsettling,' 'alarming,' and 'dangerous.'

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
