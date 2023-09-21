Letran, Benilde wary of 'improved' NCAA field

FOUR-peat seeking Letran Knights and a vengeful College of St. Benilde Blazers are bracing for a tougher path to collegiate basketball supremacy with an 'improved' playing field in NCAA Season 99.

In the league's media conference on Thursday, coaches of last year's title-contending squads weighed in on the competition and level of play for the upcoming season.

Letran's championship makeover

With reigning Finals MVP Andy Gemao taking his shot overseas and three-time champion mentor Bonnie Tan joining Northport in the PBA, major changes are in order for the Intramuros side.

PHOTO: Patrick Romero

Letran's next men up in its four-peat bid are veteran aces Kurt Reyson, Paolo Javillonar, Kobe Monje, and Andrey Guarino.

Moreover, set to call the shots will be ex-San Beda star cager Rensy Bajar, who carries the pressure of delivering a fourth straight NCAA crown for the Knights.

"This year will be more exciting, and at the same time may pressure siyempre as the defending champions and for me as a new coach. And I’m sure naman that all the teams are very strong and lahat nag-improve," Bajar said.

Bajar also gave further insight on how he's preparing his new wards for their title-retention bid.

"This will be a tough season because we have our veterans na nawala pero i’m sure our new guns will battle all the way (kaya) lagi kong sinasabi sa mga bata na every practice ay kailangan mag-improve tayo chemistry-wise at system-wise, kailangan maiayos natin," Bajar shared.

"This coming season, ‘yung pagiging matured ng team ay made-develop namin every game. ‘Yun ‘yung wish ko na hanggang dulo, pagdating ng dulo ay maging maayos ‘yung tinatakbo namin."

'Everybody has improved' for Season 99, says Tiu

Benilde coach Charles Tiu, who will enter his third season at the helm for the Taft side, echoed his Letran counterpart in highlighting the promise of an 'improved' and 'competitive' year of NCAA men's basketball.

PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

"We’ve been monitoring all the NCAA teams and everybody has improved. I think most of the core of all teams have been together for some time now, at least three or four years," Tiu shared.

"It's gonna be competitive. Last year, we saw a lot of upsets and certain teams surprising one another every game. i think we’ll see more of the same this year," he added.

Despite Letran still having the target on its back as the three-time defending champion, Tiu underscored how no team can afford to misfire against any other foe in the 10-team field.

"I guess obviously the team to beat is still Letran. Let’s not pretend they haven’t lost the championship in three years, so they’re still the favorites. But every game, we can’t take for granted and that’s the beauty of our league. There’s no one team you could say is a sure win so we really have to prepare hard and compete with our best," Tiu said.

Letran will open against Season 99 host Jose Rizal University (3 p.m.) before Benilde begins its redemption run against Lyceum (5:30 p.m.) on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

