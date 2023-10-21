League-leading Mapua Cardinals squeak past Perpetual Altas

LEAGUE-leading Mapua notched its eighth win in nine games, defeating Perpetual Help, 62-61, on Saturday in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament on Saturday at FilOil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

John Abis got the Altas within one with a jumper but the Cardinals held on.

Paolo Hernandez decided to take a three to extend Mapua’s lead but missed the shot with 15 seconds left.

Art Roque also went for a three on the other end but could not make the shot.

The Cardinals were down at halftime, 33-35.

Marc Cuenco led Mapua with 13 points, two rebounds, and four assists, while John Recto had 12 points, six rebounds and two assists.

Clint Escamis registered a double-double or 10 points and 11 rebounds.

The Altas slid to 3-6 for joint seventh spot with San Sebastian.

Abis finished with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Christian Pagaran, who played on after spraining his ankle in the third frame, finished with 15 points and nine rebounds.

The scores:

Mapua 62- Cuenco 13, Recto 12, Escamis 10, Hernandez 8, Bonifacio 8, Dalisay 5, Soriano 4, Asuncion 2, Rosillo 0, Igliane 0, Fornis 0.

Perpetual Help 61- Abis 15, Pagaran 15, Omega 8, Nitura 6, Roque 5, Nunez 5, Razon 4, Ferreras 3, Orgo 0, Barcuma 0, Gelsano 0.

