San Beda Red Lions sustain rise with 23-point romp over SSC Stags

THE San Beda Red Lions rolled past the San Sebastian Stags, 76-53, to move up to second place in the NCAA Season 99 men’s basketball tournament at FilOil EcoOil Centre on Friday.

Down by a point at the half, 32-31, San Beda went on a 17-8 run to take the driver’s seat going to the fourth frame, 48-40. Another back-breaking 28-13 sealed the Red Lions' sixth win in eight games.

Yukien Andrada, who shot 4-for-10 from beyond the arc, finished with 16 points, eight rebounds, and one assist for San Beda while Jomel Puno registered a double-double of 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Reggz Gabat scored 11 points, eight rebounds, and three assists while Alex Desoyo finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and one assist for the Stags, who fell to 3-6.

The Red Lions return to action against Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals on Sunday.

The scores:

San Beda 76 - Andrada 16, Puno 16, Cortez 10, Jopia 9, Payosing 6, Tagle, Gallego 4, Gonzales 4, Visser 3, Royo 2, Llanera 0, Tagala 0, Lopez 0, Cuntapay 0, Torres 0

San Sebastian 53 - Re. Gabat 11, Desoyo 10, Are 6, Felebrico 6, Calahat 5, Sumoda 4, Una 4, Castor 3, Ra. Gabat 2, Escobido 2, Aguilar 0, Shanoda 0

Quarterscores: 14-17; 31-32; 48-40; 76-53

