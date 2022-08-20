NCAA 98 has seven sports on calendar, opening day set Sept. 10

MEN's volleyball returns as seven sports will be contested in NCAA Season 98, which opens with the basketball tournament on Sept. 10.

Emilio Aguinaldo College will serve as this season's hosts with the men's basketball competition opener set at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Games return to Filoil EcoOil Centre for the duration of the eliminations after holding the past season at La Salle Greenhills Gym.

Also being held for this season are women's volleyball, online taekwondo, online chess, and the return of cheerdance, track and field and swimming competitions for the seniors division.

The NCAA will also hold short tournaments for its high school athletes, with boys basketball, as well as boys and girls volleyball being played for the juniors division in this athletic calendar.

Letran completed a 12-0 sweep of the men's basketball competition to win back-to-back crowns, while St. Benilde also went undefeated in 11 matches to rule the women's volleyball tournament.

